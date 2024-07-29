Indore: IIT-JEE Aspirant On Way To Aurangabad From Kota Crushed To Death, One Injured

Deceased Tanishq Jaiswal |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant on his way home in Aurangabad from Kota where he was attending coaching classes for the last two years lost his life in a tragic accident in the city on Saturday while his companion sustained severe injuries.

Tanishq, son of Santosh Jaiswal had planned to go home but as there is no direct train from Kota to Auragabad he boarded a train to Indore from where he had booked a bus to his hometown. The incident occurred at Trenching Ground at Devguradia under Khudel police station limit around 8:30 pm on Saturday when he was going to catch a travel bus from Navlakha Bus stand for his hometown. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident.

His family members said that Tanishq reached Indore by train and halted at his family friend's house. He had to board the bus around 9 pm from Navlakha Bus and his friend Dheeraj offered to drop him at the bus stand on his two-wheeler.

They were heading towards Navlakha when a truck coming from behind wanted to cross them. As the road was waterlogged and the left lane of the road was filled with potholes, Dheeraj who was driving the two-wheeler hesitated in getting off the road especially as they had luggage with them. Resultantly, the truck rammed into their two-wheeler, throwing both of them on the road. The duo was rushed to the hospital where Tanishq succumbed to his injuries around 2 am while Dheeraj is undergoing treatment.

The police began a probe and handed over the body to the family members after conducting the post-mortem of the deceased.

One Btech student dies, two injured in road accident

Three engineering students met with a road accident resulting in the on-the-spot death of one of them while two others were injured under Vijay Nagar police station limit late on Saturday night.

The incident occurred near Satya Sai Square around 2 am when they were returning to their places. They were rushed to the hospital where one was declared brought dead while two are receiving treatment.

Deceased ManasPatidar |

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Manas Patidar (18), a resident of Mandleshwar. His companions, Sujal Patidar of Mandaleswar and Sujal Rai of Umaria, were injured. The police found their bike near the divider and the students were lying on the road in a pool of blood.

The deceasedís family member said that all three were living in Bholaram Ustad Marg area and were pursuing B.Tech from a private college in the city. Sujal Patidar was riding the bike while Manas was sitting in the middle and Sujal Rai was sitting at the back. Sujalís condition is also said to be critical.

Their bike collided head-on with an unknown car and the driver fled the scene after the accident. Manas was the only son of his parents. His father is a farmer and Manas had a sister.

The police began a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances under which the incident occurred and sent the body for autopsy examination.

Youth from Pune hurt after car crashes into city bus stop

A youth from Pune was injured after his car crashed into a city bus stop in Rau area when the driver lost control of the car on Sunday morning.

The youth along with his two friends was going to visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain when the accident occurred. Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathore informed Free Press that the incident took place at the city bus stop near the Emerald Heights International School around 8 am.

According to information, the injured has been identified as Sujal Mathane, 26 years old, a resident of Pune. He, along with his two friends, was going to Ujjain when the driver lost his control on the steering wheel and the car crashed into the bus stop injuring Sujal and his friends.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sujal was sitting on the seat next to the driver seat and he received injury on his face after being hit with the idol installed in the car's dashboard while his friends received minor injuries.