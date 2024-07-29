 Bhopal: Water-Logging Plagues City, Poor Drainage System Inundates Low-Lying Areas, Submerges Roads
BMC teams draining out rainwater making temporary exit. The worst affected pockets in the city include Samantar Road (Hamidia Road), Alpana Tiraha, Bhopal Talkies, Berasia Road, and Oriya Basti. Rainwater has yet to be drained out from these low-lying areas.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 01:12 AM IST
BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The city on Sunday got a brief respite from the incessant rains it has been witnessing for the past two days. The residents, though, in many parts of the city continued to struggle with water-logged roads. A few pockets of the city receive moderate rain, however, the city did not report heavy downpour on the day.

Poor drainage system inundated the low-lying areas, leaving many roads and inner lanes in residential and commercial areas submerged, exposing the civic body's ill-preparedness to tackle water logging. The worst affected pockets in the city include Samantar Road (Hamidia Road), Alpana Tiraha, Bhopal Talkies, Berasia Road, and Oriya Basti. Rainwater has yet to be drained out from these low-lying areas.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration claimed to have deployed ward-wise and zone-wise teams have been deployed to address water-logging issues teams. Due to the low-lying areas, draining the rainwater is taking time, the officials clarified. Civic body teams have been pressed to drain out the rain water from campus, they said, adding that the teams are visiting on call or receiving water logging complaints, the officials claimed.

"BMC teams are working in various pockets facing water logging issue. Rainwater is being drained out by making temporary drains in affected areas. Our teams are visiting the areas upon receiving complaints," said Yogendra Patel, Deputy Commissioner (Health), BMC

