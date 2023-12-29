MP: Agricultural Drones Showcased At Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra In Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Rishav Gupta, on Thursday, inspected the camp organised under the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in Mendki Dhakad village. The event witnessed active participation from villagers as similar camps were organised in 12 villages across six development blocks.

The Yatra aims to bring the benefits of various government schemes to eligible beneficiaries.

During the inspection, collector Gupta observed stalls set up by different departments to provide scheme benefits and provided necessary guidance. The programme involved applications being taken from eligible people through various department stalls and benefits were distributed under Central government schemes.

Additionally, the Yatra showcased agricultural drones designed for farmers' convenience. These drones, manufactured to save time and protect health, can efficiently spray fertilisers or pesticides in the fields, contributing to increased agricultural productivity and employment opportunities.

The Yatra also highlighted the diverse government schemes benefiting both rural and urban areas, covering areas such as healthcare, housing, digital payment infrastructure, and more.

Read Also Indore Municipal Coorporation Demolishes Illegal Structures At Ranipura, Jhanda Chowk

Comfortable commutes ahead: Dewas to introduce e-buses

Dewas residents can look forward to more comfortable journeys to nearby cities like Indore, Ujjain, and Bhopal as Dewas Municipal Corporation secured Rs 15 crore approval under the Amrit Yojana for the purchase of air-conditioned electric buses.

The move aims to alleviate pollution and enhance passenger convenience. Mayor Geeta Durgesh Aggarwal expressed satisfaction over the introduction of 10 e-buses, highlighting their eco-friendly nature and fuel efficiency.

Under the Amrit Yojana, Dewas already operates Sutra Seva buses for intra-city travel. The addition of 10 e-buses will further contribute to environmental preservation.

Mayor Aggarwal emphasised the importance of promoting electric vehicles, aligning with Dewas's industrial landscape to mitigate air pollution. The city's rapid development, under MLA Gayatri Raje Pawar's guidance, marks Dewas as the sixth municipal corporation in Madhya Pradesh to introduce e-buses, a significant milestone for the city.