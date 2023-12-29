Indore-Ujjain Doubling: CRS Okays Safety Of Railway Track | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the speed and trolley test of newly commissioned second line between Barlia to Laxmbai Nagar under Indore-Ujjain track doubling project on Thursday, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) of Western Circle RK Sharma gave the track safety authorisation letter to railway officials.

During the speed test, the highest speed of 127 km/hour was achieved. However, the CRS has given the permission to run the train at a speed of 95 km/hour. Under the 73.79 km long Indore-Ujjain track doubling project, CRS Sharma conducted tests of the track commissioned between Barlai to Laxmibai Nagar.

He along with his team began the tests from around 8.30 am, which concluded at around 7 pm. First he conducted the trolley inspection from Barlia to Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station. Later from Laxmibai Nagar to Barlai he conducted the speed test by an electric engine. During the speed test, the highest speed recorded was 127 km/hour.

Its capacity is 110 km/hour and finally in the authorisation letter, CRS Sharma gave permission to run passenger trains at a speed of 95 km/hour. On this occasion, Dheeraj Kumar, the chief engineer of construction department of Western Railway, and Rajneesh Kumar, the DRM of Ratlam Division was also present.

MP Shankar Lalwani also reached Laxmibai Nagar Railway station to discuss with CRS Sharma. He said that following the CRS inspection of the doubling section, trains can now run with higher speed and they would not have to wait for clearing of the track. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to gifting the facility to the city.