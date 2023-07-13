MP: 88 Villages Of Tirla & 27 Villages Of Tisgaon- Fluoride-Affected | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Under the instructions of collector Priyank Mishra, SDM Deepashree Gupta chaired a block-level coordination meeting on National Fluorosis Prevention and Control Programme on Thursday.

Officials from health, women and child development department, Public Health Engineering Department (PHE Department) and education department also attended the meeting.

In this meeting, district fluorosis consultant of Fluorosis Prevention and Control Programme, MD Dr Bharti apprised about fluoride affected villages and gave details of contamination in the block. He said that around 88 villages of Tirla and 27 villages of Tisgaon were fluoride-affected (contaminated).

Bharti said that high fluoride content in water was dangerous to people’s health. The consumption of contaminated water leads to various health problems like skeletal fluorosis in adults and mottled teeth in children.

Bharti also discussed ways to prevent fluorosis related diseases and asked field workers to provide calcium and vitamin C medicines to all potential fluorosis patients.

Dr Milind Madhav Upasani, Anita Dahina, development block medical officer and CDPO Satyanarayan Makwana, block education officer, SDO of PHE department Davar, technician (BCM PHE Department) and other official concerned also attended the meeting.

