 MP: Wife Leaves Home After Husband Puts Tomato In Gravy Without Asking Her
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Rising prices of food essentials could pose danger in the long run for the economy | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The skyrocketing tomato prices are not only shaking the kitchen budgets but have also started to impact the family relationships! One such case has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, where a couple allegedly entered into a fight over using tomato in a curry. Following which, she left for her parents' home.

The case pertains to Bemhori village of Dhanpuri in Shahdol district. According to local reports, the husband had used tomatoes to cook gravy without asking his wife. This irked her as the tomatoes are selling hot at Rs 160 per kg in the market. The couple entered into a fight. After this, she left to her parents' home.

Now, the husband is making repeated visits to pacify her and bring her back!

