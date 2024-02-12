MP: 4th Accused Nabbed From Ratlam For Operating Shell Company In Mumbai

SFIO arrests 'mastermind' behind incorporating shell companies with Chinese links | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam police on Monday arrested fourth member of a gang operating shell companies in the name of common people and mobilising huge funds into different bank accounts.

Ratlam SP Rahul Kumar Lodha informed that the fourth member of a gang identified as Barivishal Sharma, a resident of Kaliyas village in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan.

The other arrested three members are also from Rajasthan.

SP Lodha said that police nabbed Badrivishal from Mumbai, where in deployed as a manager and operating business from there. Team seized one laptop and two mobile phones from his possession. Based on information provided by the arrested accused are now searching for other gang members.

Earlier, the multi-crore shell company scam came to light on January 29, when Suraj Chaure who runs a fast food stall, approached Ratlam police and lodged a complaint against one of the accsued Tulsiram Ojha claiming that Tulsiram lured him into offering Rs 15,000 every month, in return for which he opened a bank account in Suraj's name and subsequently a firm in his name. The accused, Tulsiram got account details, a chequebook, and a SIM registered in the account from Suraj.

Tulsiram lured Suraj to give him money for opening accounts of more people and got one or two more accounts opened in his name. When the complainant, Suraj, became suspicious, an application was given to the bank to freeze his bank accounts.

Suraj, who was shell-shocked after going through the extent of the transaction, lodged a police complaint. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case under sections 420, 467, 468 and 120B of the IPC and took it up for investigation.