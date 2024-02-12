MP Shocker: Youth Abducted Publicly, Thrashed With Leather Belts Till His Skin Peeled Off

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was brutally beaten by a group of youths after he denied them money in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Monday. The accused allegedly kidnapped him and thrashed him with leather belts till his skin peeled off.

Locals spotted him lying half-dead on the ground; however, no one extended any kind of help.

The incident was reported at the municipality complex located in a busy area of Bhind on Monday.

According to information, the victim has been identified as Abhay Singh Rajawat. He said that he was returning from his relative's house, when about 7 to 8 miscreants parked their car in front of his and started demanding money. When Abhay objected, they forced him into their car in Sita Nagar and took him to the municipality premises. The accused then thrashed him brutally with sticks and leather belts. They continued to beat him for 2 straight hours till he fell unconscious on the ground. The accused then fledt he spot, leaving him bleeding.

The victim said that when he regained consciousness, he informed his family members, who came to the spot and took him to the hospital, and also informed the Kotwali police about the matter.

The police has started investigation to search the accused youths.