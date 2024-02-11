Bhopal: Patwari Places 5 Questions Before PM, Says State First In Atrocities Against SCs, STs |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president Jitu Patwari has posed five questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a visit to the tribal dominated Jhabua on Sunday. Patwari attacked the BJP government and tried to corner the state and the Central governments on various issues.

‘Why have land leases not been distributed under the Forest Rights Act till now when tribals and other traditional forest dwellers have been cultivating forest lands for generations,” Patwari asked. His second question was that the number of vacant backlog posts of SC/ST has increased to around 1.50 lakh, why recruitment is not being done to fill these posts?

He said that government employees have been waiting for the past eight years to get promotions. The case is pending with the court. When will the state government find out the way to provide the promotions?

Claiming that the MGNREGA scheme launched by the UPA government had stopped large-scale migration from tribal areas, he said that due to lack of a proper payment system, the tribals are migrating to other places to earn livelihood. Why is the government not preparing a policy to stop migration, the PCC chief asked. His last question was why the state is at the first place in SC/ST atrocities? He hoped that the PM will do justice to the deprived people.