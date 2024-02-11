 MP: Congress Leader Ajay Pal Yadav Joins BJP During Scindia's Gwalior Visit, Raises Questions On Congress' Loyalty
This transition was seen as a notable setback for the Congress, raising questions about K.P. Yadav's political alliances and loyalties.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 05:27 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Ajay Pal Yadav, the brother of Guna MP K P Yadav, made headlines as he officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during Jyotiraditya Scindia's recent visit to Gwalior. His move comes as a significant development, especially considering his prior association with the Congress party. Notably, Ajay Pal Yadav's decision to embrace BJP membership follows his earlier engagement with Congress, where he took membership in the presence of Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in December 2022. This transition was seen as a notable setback for the Congress, raising questions about K.P. Yadav's political alliances and loyalties.

Scindia's ongoing active engagement in the Gwalior-Chambal region has been pivotal in reshaping the political landscape. Over the past few days, Scindia has been actively participating in various religious, social, and political events across the region. His efforts have been aimed at consolidating BJP's presence and strengthening the party's prospects, particularly in constituencies like Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, and Guna.

Many believe that Scindia's dynamic involvement could significantly influence the electoral outcomes in these regions, potentially tipping the scales in favor of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Scindia's consistent efforts in the Gwalior-Chambal belt have underscored the BJP's resolve to expand its footprint and fortify its position in key electoral battlegrounds. The strategic moves and political realignments witnessed during his recent visit signal a dynamic shift in the region's political dynamics, with implications that extend beyond immediate electoral considerations.

