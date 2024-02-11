'There Can Be No Compromise...': Acharya Pramod After Expulsion From Congress

Representative photo

Expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam struck back at Rahul Gandhi a day after being expelled for "indiscipline" and consistent criticism of the party.

In his first reaction after expulsion, tagging former Congress Rahul Gandhi in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Acharya Krishnam stated, "There can be no compromise regarding Ram and the nation."

The Congress Party expelled its leader, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, from the party for 6 years on Saturday over anti-party statements made by him. Pramod was a frequent attendee of TV debates and on many occasions had questioned his own party's decisions, putting the party in a difficult position.

The statement posted on social media by the Congress party mentioned that, considering the reports of indiscipline and consistent criticism against the party, Congress President has endorsed the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee's suggestion to expel Pramod Krishnam from the party for a duration of six years, effective immediately.

According to the grand old party, Acharya Pramod Krishnam was dismissed on Saturday due to "lack of discipline" and for consistently making statements against the party.

Before the Congress party took action against Pramod, there were speculations about Pramod joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. A few days ago, he had asserted that joining the BJP shouldn't be viewed as wrongdoing. "Politics is a realm of possibilities. At present, I am neither associated nor dissociated with anything," he remarked during interactions with the media on Tuesday afternoon.