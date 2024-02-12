 Bhopal: Milind Soman Runs 21km Marathon With Wife Ankita Konwar, Praises City's Weather
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBhopal: Milind Soman Runs 21km Marathon With Wife Ankita Konwar, Praises City's Weather

Bhopal: Milind Soman Runs 21km Marathon With Wife Ankita Konwar, Praises City's Weather

Soman said that he would take part in marathon next year too. He appealed to runners to participate in the marathon with their families next time

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Milind Soman Runs With Wife In Marathon | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fifty-eight-year-old model-turned film actor Milind Soman took part in marathon organised by a local organisation in the city on Sunday. He covered a distance of 21 kilometres with wife Ankita Konwar in the marathon, which was named Pankh Marathon. Speaking on the occasion, he said he like Bhopal’s weather.

“Wish we had such a weather in Mumbai,” he said. Adding that he would take part in marathon next year too, he appealed to runners to participate in the marathon with their families next time. “Participants who ran 6 km and 10 km this time should run 10 km and 21 km next year,” he said. About 10,000 people of different age groups (from 10-70 years) took part in the marathon with fitness icon and supermodel.

US Consul General in India Mike Henkie and his wife Melissa Henkie also participated in the marathon. He sung a song, Pardesi Pardesi… The main marathon was of 42.19 kilometres, half marathon was 21.09- kilometers long, open marathon was of 10 kilometres and run for fun marathon was 6-km long. Winners were awarded at a function.

Read Also
Bhopal: E-Summit '24 At MANIT 50 Start-Ups Display Products
article-image

Bhopal: UBI Co-Sponsors Pankh Marathon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Bank of India (UBI) Bhopal region was the co-sponsor of Pankh Marathon organised by Bansal group in Bhopal on Sunday. Union Bank of India regional head BP Das, deputy regional heads Neeraj Singh, BP Arora, zonal head Javed Jafri were present.

Regional head BP Das said all the 83 lakh UBI customers wished for good health of people of Madhya Pradesh. He advised people to take care of their health. About 100 UBI employees took part in the marathon covering distance of 6 kilometres, 10 kilometres, 21 kilometres and 42 kilometres.

Read Also
Bhopal: City Gets Two More Metro Trains
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Saas, Bahu & Sins: Ranveer Singh Plays Johnny Sins' Brother-In-Law, Resolves His Sex Problems in...

Saas, Bahu & Sins: Ranveer Singh Plays Johnny Sins' Brother-In-Law, Resolves His Sex Problems in...

Pak Actress Mahira Khan Pregnant 3 Months After Wedding With Salim Karim? Viral Social Media Post...

Pak Actress Mahira Khan Pregnant 3 Months After Wedding With Salim Karim? Viral Social Media Post...

Invite Of Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's Beachside Wedding In Goa Goes Viral

Invite Of Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's Beachside Wedding In Goa Goes Viral

Inside Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi's Housewarming Bash: Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar & Others Attend

Inside Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi's Housewarming Bash: Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar & Others Attend

Video: Taylor Swift Kisses Boyfriend Travis Kelce As Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl 2024

Video: Taylor Swift Kisses Boyfriend Travis Kelce As Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl 2024