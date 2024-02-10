Bhopal: City Gets Two More Metro Trains | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two sets of Metro trains arrived in the city on Saturday. One set, comprising three coaches, was unloaded at the Subhash Nagar Metro depot, while the unloading of the other set will be done on Sunday or Monday. With the fresh arrivals, the city now has three Metro trains. A total of 27 Metro trains will operate in the City of Lakes.

A Metro officer said that both the sets of the Metro train boarded on the heavy vehicles from the Vadodara-based manufacturing unit two to three days ago. After unloading at the base facility of the Subhash Nagar depot, the work of integrating coaches with each other was done.

Once the coaches of both the trains are integrated, they will be subjected to trial run. During the trial, their speed and other safety features will be tested.

Meanwhile, the work of the inspection bay at Subhash Nagar Depot is in full swing. The other interior works at the Metro stations are also underway. The first Metro train for the public is likely to run between eight stations. The Metro officials are contemplating introducing Metro trains by mid of the year.

Bhopal: Tagore’s Life Depicted In Stone Paintings | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day exhibition based on a series of stone paintings inspired by the biography of Rabindranath Tagore commenced on Saturday at Mayaram Surjan Bhawan.

The stone paintings were made by renowned artist Anita Dube. Dube captured the life of 8-year-old Tagore till the moment of his death in 20 pictures.

The inauguration of the exhibition was conducted by renowned filmmaker and writer Rajula Shah. Impressed by Dubey’s stone paintings, he said, “We are grateful to be acquainted with this unparalleled art. If I had not come here, I would not have known that emotions can be expressed even through stones. Such art needs to be consistently showcased to the public.”

A book release event of the Hindi translation of ‘Geetanjali’ composed by Tagore will be held on Sunday. This translation is being published by the Vagishwari Administration. During the event, Manoranjan Das will perform selected compositions from ‘Geetanjali’.