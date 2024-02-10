 AIIMS Bhopal Launches Infertility Clinic
Services available from Monday to Saturday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 03:18 AM IST
AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal inaugurated its Infertility Clinic on Friday for couples facing challenges with conception.

With services available Monday to Saturday, the clinic aims to accommodate patients from near and far, extending its reach to those in need across the city and the neighbouring areas.

Prof Dr Ajai Singh, executive director of AIIMS Bhopal focused on the importance of compassionate counselling for couples grappling with infertility issues and stressed the timely evaluation of male partner infertility.

He commended the collaborative efforts across various departments including urology, endocrinology, anatomy- embryology, and pathology & lab medicine, highlighting the multidisciplinary approach adopted by the department of obstetrics & gynaecology in rendering infertility services.

Dr Prabhakar Tiwari, CMHO Bhopal, joined as the special guest on the occasion.

In conjunction with the inauguration, a public awareness programme on female infertility was also organised, aiming to engage and educate the broader community about the services now available.

Dr K Pushpalatha, head of department of obstetrics & gynaecology and organising chairperson, emphasised the clinic's role in providing comprehensive services to couples.

Situated within the obstetrics & gynaecology OPD premises, the Infertility Clinic operates in close proximity to the forthcoming IVF facility, ensuring seamless access to comprehensive care.

