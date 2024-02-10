MP: Minister Uday Pratap Singh Commits To Smooth Conduct Of Board Exams And Implementation Of NEP

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Minister for Transport and School Education, Uday Pratap Singh, expressed his commitment to conducting board exams smoothly and ensuring the well-organized future of children. While on a short visit to Gwalior, he emphasized the importance of maintaining the ongoing board exams in an organized manner to secure the future of students.

Addressing concerns about the New Education Policy (NEP), Cabinet Minister Uday Pratap Singh assured that they would implement the NEP at the ground level as quickly as possible. He mentioned that the dream of Prime Minister Modi for a better India can be realised when the new generation embraces the NEP in their lives. Singh believes that the successful adoption of the NEP by new students will contribute to the realization of Modi's vision for a superior India.

Responding to questions about curriculum changes, Singh, who also oversees School Education, explained that curriculum modifications are an ongoing and time-sensitive process. He acknowledged the continuous evolution of the curriculum based on changing times.

Speaking about the recent announcement of Bharat Ratna awards, Singh praised the recipients selected for their significant contributions to transforming the governance of India. Following his participation in local events, Cabinet Minister Uday Pratap Singh departed for Datia, where he participated in worship at the Maa Peetambara Peeth. Later, he proceeded to Lohari in the Datia district for further engagements.