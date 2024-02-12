Bhopal: E-Summit '24 At MANIT 50 Start-Ups Display Products |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 50 start-ups from across the country displayed their works in E-Summit '24 which was a major attraction of the event at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT). They included designers nursing pillow, snuggle baby-bed, spill-stain free clothing for kids, flight controller for drone, mobile, computer and VR app store graphics games, based on AI technology and designer clothes etc.

The third iteration of Central India's Largest Entrepreneurial Fest, E-Summit'24, organised by Entrepreneurship Cell MANIT, concluded on Sunday.

Spill-free clothes for kids

Fashion designer Harshita Chandra from Bhopal has designed a nursing pillow, snuggle baby-bed, spill-stain free clothing for kids (0-5 years) using certified organic cotton under her start-up Conscious, which she started around two years ago.

She has also made natural wooden toys and neem and mango wood teether and montessori toys with organic flaxseed oil finish. “As a first-time mom, I was looking for organic baby products, but I did not find many quality options. Being a fashion designer, my love for nature and passion for organic fabric, got the best out of me, and I designed a collection,” Harshita said.

Made in India drones

Ashish Bachhav and his wife Monal from Nashik have made flight controllers under Drone Company (DC) start-up. It is made for surveillance using 100% made-in-India products. It is based on 'Flight Control' mode and 'Plug and Play', due to which the drone becomes 'Ready to Fly'. “Our vision is to expand the drone industry to the next level. We are creating new opportunities in the drone sector,” Ashish said.

World of games

Ayush Shukla, a BTech fourth-year student and his team from Indore, have developed mobile, computer and VR app store games, based on AI technology under his ' Techy Mau, Game Studio’ start-up. He said that till now six games have been published and eight games are under development.

Promoting art and artists

Fashion designer Tuhina Shukla from Bhopal has launched her startapp Naymish, future of fashion. She started this startapp three months ago to promote art and artists, especially women . She prints the art works of well-known artists across the world like painter Vincent Willem van Gogh , Shiva Sindey Rohan etc. on garments like t-shirts. Her designer outfits have been carried by well-known personalities like Elephant Whisperer director Kartiki Gonsalves, actor Tara shah Isha Singh etc. “ 90% of the shareholders of our start-up are women,” Shukla said.