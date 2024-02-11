 Bhopal: Theft Rampant At RGPV Exam Centre, 12 Students Lose Belongings In A Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Theft Rampant At RGPV Exam Centre, 12 Students Lose Belongings In A Week

Bhopal: Theft Rampant At RGPV Exam Centre, 12 Students Lose Belongings In A Week

Bags belonging to 12 students were stolen from the RGPV campus in a week, the police said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Theft Rampant At RGPV Exam Centre, 12 Students Lose Belongings In A Week | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhi Nagar police station TI Praveen Tripathi said that the bags, which were kept by the students at the examination centre on the RGPV campus were stolen by unidentified miscreants. He added that no CCTV cameras have been installed at the examination centre too, making it hard to identify the accused.

Tripathi said when the college management was hit up in this regard, they said that they are devoid of budget to install CCTV cameras. The director of the university, Sudhir Singh Bhadoria, said that after receiving numerous complaints of bag thefts, the students have been directed to keep their bags inside the exam hall itself and arrangements have been made for the same.

Read Also
MP: Ujjain DEO Uses Govt Hostel Beds & Board Exam Vehicles To Serve Guests During Son's Wedding;...
article-image

A second-year student, Abhay Solanki, said that a majority of bags which were stolen belong to the second-year students. Another student requesting anonymity said that when he came out of the exam hall, his bag s chain was open and his mobile phone was missing. He reported the matter to the police and is hopeful of getting it back soon.

Read Also
Bhopal: Canoe Sprint Championship & Dragon Boat Race
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Taken Out In Sironj

Madhya Pradesh: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Taken Out In Sironj

Madhya Pradesh: Harda Defeats Betul In Senior Men’s Inter-Dist Cricket Championship

Madhya Pradesh: Harda Defeats Betul In Senior Men’s Inter-Dist Cricket Championship

Madhya Pradesh: Poor Being Deprived Of Govt Scheme Benefits In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: Poor Being Deprived Of Govt Scheme Benefits In Satna

Bhopal: City Gets Two More Metro Trains

Bhopal: City Gets Two More Metro Trains

Writing Tools: Participles Jazz Up Sentences, Pep Up Writer’s Thoughts

Writing Tools: Participles Jazz Up Sentences, Pep Up Writer’s Thoughts