Bhopal: Canoe Sprint Championship & Dragon Boat Race | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh athletes won 6 gold medals, 7 silver medals and 1 bronze medal at the 34th Junior-Sub Junior Canoe Sprint Championship and 12th Dragon Boat Race held at Lower Lake on Friday. In the junior canoe sprint events, the state dominated with six gold medals. In the C-2 1000m junior women category, MP clinched gold medal. In K-4 1000m junior men category, they secured another gold medal.

FP Photo

Additionally, in the K-2 1000m junior women category, MP emerged victorious. The team won gold medals in 1000m C-4 and C-1 junior men categories. In the same competition, in the K-4 1000m and C-4 1000m junior women categories, state athletes earned silver medals.

In C-2 1000m and K-1 1000m events, MP athletes secured silver medals. In the K-2 1000m event, they added another silver to their tally. Athletes also clinched a bronze medal in the K-1 1000m junior women’s event. In the dragon boat events, the state bagged two silver medals in the D-20 2000m women’s dragon boat event and the D-10 2000m event.

Bhopal: IOB Celebrates Its 88th Foundation Day | FP Photo

Bhopal: IOB Celebrates Its 88th Foundation Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) celebrated its 88th Foundation Day on Saturday. The bank organised a walkathon from Upper Lake to Van Vihar National Park, in which bank's employees and customers participated. A free health check-up camp was also organised near Upper Lake and Arera Colony branch of the bank, which benefited many people.

The employees of the bank spent time with the elderly people in Seva Bharti, Ananddham, Jan Seva Kendra and for their convenience, wheelchairs were presented and food packets were distributed. Regional head of IOB Nitesh Kumar Sinha reiterated the pledge to continue bank's commitment to development of the society.