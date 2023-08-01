MP: 40 People Fall Ill After Consuming 'Bhang' During Lord Mahadev's Procession In Agar | FP Photo

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 40 people fell ill after they consumed 'Bhang', distributed during Lord Mahadev's sawari (procession). The matter was reported on Monday late in the evening at Molyakhedi village of Nalkheda tehsil in Agar district.

15 of them were admitted to the hospital as their condition had not improved. A team of doctors immediately rushed to the tehsil and now all the villagers are fine.

While discussing the matter with the staff of the health department, villagers informed that after having a drink laced with “Bhang” they started feeling heaviness. It was around 9 pm when some of the villagers started vomiting, complaining of heaviness. There were eight children among them.

When their health started getting worse, they were admitted to Nalkheda Civil Hospital. All were discharged from the hospital after their condition improved on Tuesday morning.

Health Department Team Reached Village For Treatment

Nalkheda block medical officer Dr Vijay Yadav said that the incident took place during the procession of Lord Shiva in Molyakhedi on Monday. On getting the information, the health department team was sent to the spot. People were treated in the village itself. Of these, 15 patients were admitted to Nalkheda Health Center after first aid. At present everyone's condition is normal.

Mahadev Sawari Was Taken Out In The Village

Villager Bharat Patidar said that Mahadev’s Sawari is taken out every year on Monday in the holy month of Shrawan. Aarti was performed at Mahadev temple at 7 pm on Monday. After this Prasad was distributed. Prasad was made by grinding groundnuts and bhang was mixed in it. All the devotees took the prasad, after which the procession started. Around 8.30 pm, the devotees who were singing and dancing in the procession started feeling heavy. People started going home from the middle of the ride. Many women and children started vomiting during the ride itself.

Some of the kids fainted as well and their relatives took them to the hospital. After which the health department swung into action. It is being said that the health of the devotees deteriorated having a large amount of Prasad.

