MP's BJP Executive May Be Formed After Dussehra; District Executive Committees Have Been Announced In 18 Districts | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP leaders who are expecting the announcement of the party’s state executive committee may have to wait for some time more.

Now, the BJP will take a decision on the state executive after Dussehra. The party’s central leadership is going to launch an event, Sewa Pakhwara, from September 17 to October 2 across the country.

The team of the state president, Hemant Khandelwal, may be declared after the event. The executives of 18 districts have so far been declared in the state.

The executives of many other districts are yet to be announced. The state executive committee will be announced only after the formation of the committees in most of the districts.

Khandelwal took over as state party president on July 2. The BJP leaders have been waiting for the new team for a long time, but the party is yet to take a decision on the issue.

According to sources, Khandelwal held preliminary talks with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma about the appointments in corporations and boards and the formation of the state executive committee.

A decision over the issue may take some time. On earlier occasions, the new presidents worked with the old teams. Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan, Rakesh Singh, and VD Sharma worked with the old teams for a long time. Against this backdrop, Khandelwal is not in a hurry to declare the state executive.