 MP's BJP Executive May Be Formed After Dussehra; District Executive Committees Have Been Announced In 18 Districts
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP's BJP Executive May Be Formed After Dussehra; District Executive Committees Have Been Announced In 18 Districts

MP's BJP Executive May Be Formed After Dussehra; District Executive Committees Have Been Announced In 18 Districts

The party’s central leadership is going to launch an event, Sewa Pakhwara

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
MP's BJP Executive May Be Formed After Dussehra; District Executive Committees Have Been Announced In 18 Districts | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP leaders who are expecting the announcement of the party’s state executive committee may have to wait for some time more.

Now, the BJP will take a decision on the state executive after Dussehra. The party’s central leadership is going to launch an event, Sewa Pakhwara, from September 17 to October 2 across the country.

The team of the state president, Hemant Khandelwal, may be declared after the event. The executives of 18 districts have so far been declared in the state.

Read Also
Jabalpur Police Bust Illegal Arms Deal, Arrest Key Accused With 5 Pistols, 2 Live Cartridges & More
article-image

The executives of many other districts are yet to be announced. The state executive committee will be announced only after the formation of the committees in most of the districts.

FPJ Shorts
SEBI Announces Sweeping Changes To Attract FPIs; Here's 5 Key Take-Aways From The BIG Board Meet
SEBI Announces Sweeping Changes To Attract FPIs; Here's 5 Key Take-Aways From The BIG Board Meet
Rajasthan ATS Busts Illegal MD Drug Factory In Pratapgarh, Seizes ₹50 Crore Worth Narcotics
Rajasthan ATS Busts Illegal MD Drug Factory In Pratapgarh, Seizes ₹50 Crore Worth Narcotics
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thanks Japan, UK For Renewed Sanctions Against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thanks Japan, UK For Renewed Sanctions Against Russia
Shots Fired Outside Disha Patani's House In Bareilly For Allegedly Insulting Hindu Saints
Shots Fired Outside Disha Patani's House In Bareilly For Allegedly Insulting Hindu Saints

Khandelwal took over as state party president on July 2. The BJP leaders have been waiting for the new team for a long time, but the party is yet to take a decision on the issue.

According to sources, Khandelwal held preliminary talks with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma about the appointments in corporations and boards and the formation of the state executive committee.

A decision over the issue may take some time. On earlier occasions, the new presidents worked with the old teams. Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan, Rakesh Singh, and VD Sharma worked with the old teams for a long time. Against this backdrop, Khandelwal is not in a hurry to declare the state executive.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP's BJP Executive May Be Formed After Dussehra; District Executive Committees Have Been Announced...

MP's BJP Executive May Be Formed After Dussehra; District Executive Committees Have Been Announced...

Bhopal: Around Four To Five Urban Tigers Loiter In City Outskirt; The Big Cats Often Comes Near...

Bhopal: Around Four To Five Urban Tigers Loiter In City Outskirt; The Big Cats Often Comes Near...

AJJAKS Writes To CM Mohan Yadav Over Lack Of Reserved-Category Advocates In HC Benches

AJJAKS Writes To CM Mohan Yadav Over Lack Of Reserved-Category Advocates In HC Benches

Bhopal: Garrison Engineer, MES Officers, Middleman Held Red-Handed For Taking ₹80,000 Bribe; 2%...

Bhopal: Garrison Engineer, MES Officers, Middleman Held Red-Handed For Taking ₹80,000 Bribe; 2%...

Bhopal Power Cut September 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In Hathai Kheda, Anand Nagar Square, Gupta...

Bhopal Power Cut September 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In Hathai Kheda, Anand Nagar Square, Gupta...