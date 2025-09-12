 2.5-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death By Car In MP's Omkareshwar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore2.5-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death By Car In MP's Omkareshwar

2.5-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death By Car In MP's Omkareshwar

A car, which belonged to a devotee from Uttar Pradesh who, was reversing when its rear wheel ran over little child

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
2.5-Year-Old Child Crushed To Death By A Reversing Car In MP's Omkareshwar |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Omkareshwar on Friday afternoon when a 2.5-year-old girl lost her life after being hit by a reversing vehicle.

The incident took place in the Haat Bazaar area which created panic and anger among locals.

Read Also
32-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹12 Lakh After Girl Befriends Him On Facebook, Tricks Him In Fake...
article-image

According to eyewitnesses, a car, which belonged to a devotee from Uttar Pradesh, was reversing when its rear wheel ran over little child named Siya.

The child died on the spot. Shocked family members broke down in grief, while nearby people shown outrage over the incident.

FPJ Shorts
Shots Fired Outside Disha Patani's House In Bareilly For Allegedly Insulting Hindu Sanits
Shots Fired Outside Disha Patani's House In Bareilly For Allegedly Insulting Hindu Sanits
Lalbaugcha Raja Auction 2025: Gold Biscuit Fetches ₹11 Lakh As Mandal Collects ₹1.65 Crore
Lalbaugcha Raja Auction 2025: Gold Biscuit Fetches ₹11 Lakh As Mandal Collects ₹1.65 Crore
'Roti Ka Karz Milke Chukana Hai...': Sonu Sood Visits Flood-Affected Villages In Punjab - Watch Video
'Roti Ka Karz Milke Chukana Hai...': Sonu Sood Visits Flood-Affected Villages In Punjab - Watch Video
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari Arrives In China For 10-Day Visit
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari Arrives In China For 10-Day Visit
Read Also
3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits MP's Khandwa, No Damage Or Casualties Reported
article-image

Dr. Ravi Verma of Civil Hospital, Omkareshwar confirmed that the child was brought dead. After conducting the postmortem, the body will be handed over to the family for last rites.

Mandhata police station in-charge, Anokhsingh Sindhya said that the vehicle and its driver have been taken into custody.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 106 and 281 of the BNS. Police have begun further investigation to know further details leading to the tragedy.

Read Also
Young Woman Shot Multiple Times In Gwalior; Police Uses Tear Gas, Force To Apprehend Accused
article-image

The victim’s family had been living in Omkareshwar. Siya’s father works as an auto driver and was present in the area when the accident happened. The death of the child has left the family in deep grief.

The police continues legal proceedings against the driver.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

2.5-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death By Car In MP's Omkareshwar

2.5-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death By Car In MP's Omkareshwar

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers 28th Installment Worth ₹1,541 Crore To 1.29 Crore Ladli...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers 28th Installment Worth ₹1,541 Crore To 1.29 Crore Ladli...

3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits MP's Khandwa, No Damage Or Casualties Reported

3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits MP's Khandwa, No Damage Or Casualties Reported

Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 12: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 12: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

MP Shocker! Crime Thriller Fan Throws Liquor Party To Avenge Friends, Murders Them After Getting...

MP Shocker! Crime Thriller Fan Throws Liquor Party To Avenge Friends, Murders Them After Getting...