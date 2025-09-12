2.5-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death By Car In MP's Omkareshwar

2.5-Year-Old Child Crushed To Death By A Reversing Car In MP's Omkareshwar |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Omkareshwar on Friday afternoon when a 2.5-year-old girl lost her life after being hit by a reversing vehicle.

The incident took place in the Haat Bazaar area which created panic and anger among locals.

According to eyewitnesses, a car, which belonged to a devotee from Uttar Pradesh, was reversing when its rear wheel ran over little child named Siya.

The child died on the spot. Shocked family members broke down in grief, while nearby people shown outrage over the incident.

Dr. Ravi Verma of Civil Hospital, Omkareshwar confirmed that the child was brought dead. After conducting the postmortem, the body will be handed over to the family for last rites.

Mandhata police station in-charge, Anokhsingh Sindhya said that the vehicle and its driver have been taken into custody.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 106 and 281 of the BNS. Police have begun further investigation to know further details leading to the tragedy.

The victim’s family had been living in Omkareshwar. Siya’s father works as an auto driver and was present in the area when the accident happened. The death of the child has left the family in deep grief.

The police continues legal proceedings against the driver.