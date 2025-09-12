 Minor Differences, But Fought Together For Congress Ideology: Says Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh After Meeting Congress Leader Kamal Nath
Minor Differences, But Fought Together For Congress Ideology: Says Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh After Meeting Congress Leader Kamal Nath

However, Kamal Nath has not yet made any statement regarding his meeting with Digvijaya Singh

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 08:50 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh met senior Congress leader Kamal Nath and held a closed-door meeting following the controversy between the two political stalwarts over the fall of the Congress government in the state in 2020.

"Kamal Nath ji and I have shared nearly 50 years of familial ties. Our political journeys have seen ups and downs, which is only natural.

Throughout our careers, we have stood united in the Congress party, fighting ideological battles together, and we will continue to do so," Digvijaya said.

Going forward, we will continue to serve the public under the leadership of the Congress party," Singh said.

However, Kamal Nath has not yet made any statement regarding his meeting with Digvijaya Singh. Last month, during an interview, Digvijaya Singh had said that Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is now in the BJP and serving as Union Minister, had some personal issues with the then Chief Minister Kamal Nath, which led to the collapse of the Congress government.

