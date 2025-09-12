 3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits MP's Khandwa, No Damage Or Casualties Reported
A mild earthquake of 3.0 magnitude hit the district on Friday morning at 8:47 am

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits MP's Khandwa, No Damage Or Casualties Reported | Representative Image (TOI)

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A mild earthquake of 3.0 magnitude hit Madhya Pradesh's Khanwa district on Friday morning at 8:47 am, as confirmed by the meteorological department.

The epicentre was located near Takli village, close to Kohdad village, around 21 km from the city.

Despite the seismic activity, no tremors were felt in Takli, Khandwa, or surrounding areas. No damage, casualties and aftershocks have been reported yet.

According to local officials, no damage to property or infrastructure was recorded so far.

Though the tremors lasted only a few seconds, they were strong enough to cause a brief alarm among residents in parts of the district. Some people stepped out of their homes as a precaution, however, the situation was quickly restored soon after.

Interestingly, sudden weather changes were recorded after the seismic activity. A brief spell of heavy rain lasted about half an hour and a cool and pleasant weather persisted throughout the day.

The district administration assured locals that necessary precautions were taken and the situation is being closely monitored by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits MP's Khandwa, No Damage Or Casualties Reported

