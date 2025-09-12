 Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 12: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 03:17 PM IST
Date – September 12, 2025, Friday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 6,100

Toor Maharashtra Rs 6,6 00 – Rs 6,700

Toor Karnataka Rs 6,700 - Rs 6,800

Toor Nimari Rs 6,000 - Rs 6,500

Moong Best Rs 8,100 - Rs 8,300

Moong Average Rs 6,500 - Rs 6,700

Urad Best Rs 7,400 - Rs 7,700

Urad Medium Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,700

Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000

Mustard Nimari Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,100

Raida Rs 6,600

Soyabean Best Rs 4,500

Gold (24K) Rs 105,000 (10 grams)

Silver Rs 1,42,000 (per kg)

