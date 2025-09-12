Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 12: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Date – September 12, 2025, Friday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 6,100
Toor Maharashtra Rs 6,6 00 – Rs 6,700
Toor Karnataka Rs 6,700 - Rs 6,800
Toor Nimari Rs 6,000 - Rs 6,500
Moong Best Rs 8,100 - Rs 8,300
Moong Average Rs 6,500 - Rs 6,700
Urad Best Rs 7,400 - Rs 7,700
Urad Medium Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,700
Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000
Mustard Nimari Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,100
Raida Rs 6,600
Soyabean Best Rs 4,500
Gold (24K) Rs 105,000 (10 grams)
Silver Rs 1,42,000 (per kg)