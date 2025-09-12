Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki Set To Head Nepal's Interim Govt After KP Sharma Oli's Resignation

Sushila Karki |

Kathmandu: Nepal's Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, appointed as the head of the interim government, is set to take her oath of office on Friday, following Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation amid intense Gen-Z protests, as per Nepal News.

According to sources at the President's Office, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at the President's residence, Sheetal Niwas, at 8:45 pm (local time) this evening, as per Nepal News.

She's Nepal's first female Chief Justice, serving from July 2016 to June 2017, and is known for her integrity and landmark judgments on transitional justice and electoral disputes. She began practising law in 1979, became a senior advocate in 2007, and served as a Supreme Court Justice from 2009. Nepal's Gen-Z movement backed her for her neutrality and credibility.

Born on June 7, 1952, in Biratnagar, Karki has a strong academic foundation in political science and law.

Meanwhile, Nepal's parliament was dissolved amid widespread Gen Z protests against corruption and political instability, following the Prime Minister's forced resignation a few days prior. This dissolution, while a key demand of the protesters, has sparked debate as some political parties call for a constitutional resolution and civil society urges adherence to legal procedures for the dissolution of Parliament.

Gen Z leaders that spearheaded the anti-government protests in Nepal, had demanded that the Parliament must be dissolved and the Constitution should be amended to reflect the will of the people.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Chairperson of the National Assembly on Friday issued a joint statement in the wake of the ongoing political crisis in Nepal.

The statement said, "We are shocked by the loss of life and property during the Gen-Z protests that took place on this very date, Bhadra 23 and 24, 2082. We express our heartfelt condolences to all the youth who lost their lives during the protests and to the police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, and our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We also wish a speedy recovery to all those injured during the protests and urge the relevant state mechanisms to ensure that there is no shortage of treatment."

It further stated, "The arson and vandalism that occurred on Bhadra 24, 2082, including the Federal Parliament Building in Baneshwor, the Federal Parliament Secretariat in Singha Durbar, and various government offices, government and private residences, media houses, commercial establishments, and public property and historical documents, has caused irreparable damage to the country. The arson that occurred at the Federal Parliament Building and Secretariat and throughout the country has caused irreparable damage to the country."

Highlighting the current national situation, the joint statement added, "In the current difficult situation in the country, the Honorable President is taking the initiative to find a way out through the constitutional process, upholding the sovereignty, civil liberties, geographical integrity, national unity and independence vested in the people. In this context, we are firm that the rule of law and constitutionalism should not be deviated from."

