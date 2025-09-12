Nepal Gen-Z Protest Causes ₹31 Billion Damage, ₹5 Billion Hilton Hotel Burned Amid Political Chaos

Gen-Z Uprising Turns Violent Across Nepal. |

Katmandu: Nepal faced one of the most violent protests in its recent history as the Gen-Z movement escalated on Tuesday, 9 September 2025. What started as a youth-led protest against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli turned into nationwide riots. The violence was so extreme that it caused more damage than Nepal’s devastating earthquake of 2015. Under intense pressure, PM Oli was forced to resign and submitted his resignation to the President.

Hilton Hotel Burned Down in Kathmandu

One of the biggest symbols of modern Nepal, the newly-built Hilton Hotel in Kathmandu, was completely burned down during the protests. This five-star hotel, which opened in July 2024, had cost nearly Rs 5 billion (Indian Rupees) to build. It was the tallest hotel in the country and a favorite among foreign tourists. The hotel is now reduced to ashes, showing the scale of destruction caused by the angry protesters.

Statement of Bhatbhateni about huge loss! pic.twitter.com/pwNdKWtykN — Routine of Nepal banda (@RONBupdates) September 11, 2025

Government Buildings and Leader Residences Also Attacked

Despite strict curfew and heavy police deployment, the protesters broke all barriers. They stormed and set fire to the Supreme Court, Singha Durbar (which houses ministerial offices), the President’s residence, and even the personal house of KP Oli in Balkot. Several other top leaders, including former Prime Ministers and ministers, were also attacked. Many of them had to flee for their safety.

Read Also Nepal Unrest: Nationwide Curfew Imposed Till September 11 Morning Amid Escalating Violence

Huge Losses for Insurance Companies

The destruction has not only shaken the government but also Nepal’s financial system. According to the Nepal Insurance Association (NIA), insurance companies could face claims worth over Rs 31 billion (Indian Rupees). This is almost three times the losses reported after the 2015 earthquake. Several major commercial and educational properties like Bhatbhateni Supermarket, CG Electronics, Global College, and Central Business Park were also burnt. The Nepal Rastra Bank is working with NIA to calculate the final losses.

VIDEO | Kathmandu, Nepal: Erstwhile King Gyanendra Shah appeals for calm amid political turmoil in the country.



"The recent violence, arson, and vandalism during public demonstrations, which caused significant human and material losses, have deeply saddened us. No system or… pic.twitter.com/RDesJgd9q7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 11, 2025

Political Fallout and Uncertainty Ahead

Just hours before Prime Minister KP Oli resigned, protesters set fire to his home in Balkot. Other leaders who were targeted included President Ramchandra Paudel, former PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, and others. With political buildings in ruins and public anger still high, Nepal now faces a deep political crisis and economic setback.