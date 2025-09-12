Who Is Tyler Robinson? The 22-Year-Old Suspect Arrested In Charlie Kirk Shooting

Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Arrested | X/@FBISaltLakeCity

A day after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University, authorities have identified and arrested the alleged shooter following an intense manhunt that gripped the state.

Who is Tyler Robinson

According to the New York Post, Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah resident, has been identified as the alleged gunman behind the attack on Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA. The report, citing sources, said Robinson was taken into custody on Friday.

The arrest followed President Donald Trump’s statement that the suspect in Kirk’s killing had been caught. Trump, speaking in a media interview, confirmed that law enforcement had a “high degree of certainty” about the capture.

Authorities said Robinson had managed to elude state and federal agencies after Wednesday’s attack, in which a sniper fired a single fatal shot at Kirk. The incident occurred during a public debate, part of Kirk’s nationwide “American Comeback Tour.”

Donald Trump's Claim

Confirmation of the arrest came shortly after US President Donald Trump hinted at the breakthrough during a Fox News interview. “I think with a high degree of certainty we have him in custody,” Trump said. “Somebody close to him turned him in. We had very good pictures, but not perfect.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

FBI Special Agent Robert Bohls confirmed recovery of a "high-powered bolt-action rifle" believed to be the murder weapon from nearby woods. Law enforcement continues an intensive manhunt for the college-aged suspect, working "around the clock" to apprehend the individual.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who Was Charlie Kirk

Kirk, a prominent right-wing activist and close ally of Trump, was known for his outspoken views and organizational work in conservative circles. His death has triggered grief among supporters and political leaders, with many describing him as a passionate advocate who built strong grassroots networks.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced that the state would seek the death penalty if Robinson is convicted. Trump echoed the sentiment, saying: “I hope he gets the death penalty. Charlie Kirk was the finest person. He didn’t deserve this. He worked so hard and so well. Everybody liked him.”