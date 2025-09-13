 NATO Announces Defensive Initiative 'Eastern Sentry' After Russian Drones Cross Into Polish Airspace
"Eastern Sentry will add flexibility and strength to our posture and make clear that, as a defensive alliance, we are always ready to defend," Rutte said, describing the Russian drone incursion as "dangerous and unacceptable."

Saturday, September 13, 2025
NATO Announces Defensive Initiative 'Eastern Sentry' After Russian Drones Cross Into Polish Airspace | X @NATOpress

Brussels [Belgium]: NATO has announced a new defensive initiative called "Eastern Sentry" after Russian drones crossed into Polish airspace earlier this week, triggering alarm across Europe's eastern flank, CNN reported.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the operation will begin in the coming days with support from several member states, including Denmark, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's Statement

"Eastern Sentry will add flexibility and strength to our posture and make clear that, as a defensive alliance, we are always ready to defend," Rutte said, describing the Russian drone incursion as "dangerous and unacceptable."

US General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, said the mission will involve air and naval assets, enhanced air defence systems and improved intelligence-sharing. He added that the plan will take shape gradually, but the first steps are being taken immediately, as per CNN.

Among the equipment being deployed are F-16 fighter jets and an anti-air warfare frigate from Denmark, Rafale jets from France, and Eurofighter aircraft from Germany. Grynkewich said the aim is to create a flexible response across the entire eastern flank, "from the high north to the Black Sea and the Mediterranean." Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, meanwhile, dismissed suggestions that the drone crossing could have been accidental. His statement came hours after US President Donald Trump said the violation might have been a mistake.

Speaking to a reporter outside the White House, Trump said, "Could have been a mistake. Regardless, I am not happy about anything having to do with that whole situation. Hopefully it's going to come to an end." "We would also wish that the drone attack on Poland was a mistake. But it wasn't. And we know it," Tusk posted on social media.

According to CNN, Polish officials have indicated that as many as 21 Russian drones were launched on Wednesday, though not all have been recovered. Some may have crossed the border multiple times, according to Marcin Przydacz, head of Poland's presidential International Policy Office.

The new NATO initiative has been modelled on "Baltic Sentry," a mission launched earlier this year in response to suspected sabotage of undersea cables in the Baltic Sea.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday also announced the deployment of three Rafale fighter jets to Poland in response to recent Russian drone incursions, saying the move was aimed at strengthening NATO's eastern flank and protecting European security.

In a post on X, Macron said, "Following the Russian drone incursions into Poland, I have decided to deploy three Rafale fighter jets to contribute to the protection of Polish airspace and of NATO's Eastern Flank together with our Allies."

