MP: 3 Died In Khargone As Bike Collides With Vehicle In Dense Morning Fog

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Three individuals lost their lives after their motorcycle was hit by another vehicle in Khargone district on Monday. The incident took place near Guwadi village on Khandwa Road within the Mengaon police station limits in the morning, as confirmed by an official.

According to Dinesh Solanki, the in-charge of Mengaon police station, the accident occurred when an unidentified vehicle collided with the motorcycle carrying three people. The victims have been identified as Sunil Chouhan (19), his sister Kala Kasturi (24), and their cousin Dilip Singh Dabar (20).

A factor to the accident is mentioned the dense fog in morning, because of which the view becomes unclear, leading to such accidents. Case has been registered, and efforts are underway to locate the vehicle responsible for the collision.

Yesterday, Madhya Pradesh experienced dense fog on Sunday morning. Unfortunately, four vehicles collided one after the other on National Highway-44 in Sagar due to the opaque fog, leading to the immediate death of two individuals in Shivpuri.

On Saturday night, Gwalior became the coldest place, with the temperature dipping to 7.5 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi recorded a temperature of 8.6°C. The Western Disturbance activity in North India and the shift in wind direction had caused a 2 to 8 degree increase in daytime and nighttime temperatures. However, the blustery winds had subdued the sun's warmth.