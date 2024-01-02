MP: 3 Dead, 4 Injured As Bikes Ram Into Each Other In Guna

Representational photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Two motorcycles collided in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, resulting in three fatalities and four injuries, said the authorities on Tuesday.

According to an official, the accident happened on Monday at about eight o'clock at night in the Raghogarh area, which is 50 km from the district seat.

Jubair Khan, the in-charge of the Raghogarh police station, stated that when the two motorbikes crashed, four people were riding on one and three on the other.

According to him, there were three fatalities and four injuries.

He added that a case had been filed in relation to the incident and that the injured people had been admitted to the district hospital in Guna for treatment.

4 dead, 6 injured in Mandsaur and Sehore

Notably, four persons were killed and six others injured in two separate accidents reported from Mandsaur and Sehore districts of the state on Monday.

In Mandsaur, the tragic accident took place on the 8 lane road in Sitamau in Mandsaur when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) carrying members of a family rammed into a stationary truck near Belari on Delhi-Mumbai highway. The truck reportedly had a tyre burst due to which it stopped suddenly in the middle of the road.

Meanwhile, in Sehore an overspeeding SUV went out of control and overturned on Bherunda-Gopalpur road at around 1 am, killing two persons and injuring as many others.