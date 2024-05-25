MP: 3 Children Drown In River While Bathing After Relative's Death In Agar Malwa

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three children, including two siblings, drowned in a river in Agar Malwa after they went to take a bath following the death of a family member on May 24. Upon hearing about the drowning, hundreds of villagers gathered at the site and started searching for the children.

The incident happened at Chhalda village, about 35 km from the district headquarters, on Friday evening, according to Shashi Upadhyay, the officer in charge of the Nalkheda police station.

Following the death of a family member, some women went to bathe in the Lakhundar river after the final rites. The three children went along with them, the police said.

After the women returned from their bath, they realised the children were missing.

Upon receiving the information, the SDRF team arrived at the scene and retrieved the bodies of two children from the river. The search for the third child, a girl, is still ongoing, with the team conducting diving operations to locate her.

The children were identified as Monu (7) and his sister Muskan (8), along with their relative Pankaj (7).