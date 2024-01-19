MP: 3 Arrested, Search On For Main Accused In Dhar College Girl Abduction Case

Representational Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar police successfully rescued a 21-year-old college girl abducted from outside her college on Wednesday evening. The police recovered the girl from Barkheda village forest area that falls under the Bagh police outpost on Thursday night.

The girl was found in a disoriented state but physically unharmed. The police have launched an investigation to apprehend the culprits behind the abduction and ensure the safety of the victim in the future.

Before this, police conducted searches in the entire eight square kilometre area. During this, lady constables were also in the search team.

After the recovery of the girl, police now recorded her statement for the course of further legal action. Police have so far arrested three accused involved in the crime. However, search for the main accused identified as Bharat is still going on.

Girl was abducted from outside PG college

Earlier on January 17 evening, the girl was kidnapped in front of the PG College while she was moving out of the college after appearing in her MA Exam along with her friend. During preliminary investigation it was revealed that the girl works in Indore and had come to Dhar a day earlier due to her exams.

During the course of investigation, police had gone through various CCTV footage mounted at the different places in the town and based on that, police traced the car's whereabouts which was used in the crime.

Traced back with the help of CCTV

In the CCTV footage, the police saw that first a car stopped in the Indore Naka area, after which a bike came from behind. The young man sitting on this bike later went and sat in the car and only then the girl was kidnapped.

The police have seized the bike along with the car in this case. Police have arrested the accused Anil, Surendra and Rohit in this case and search for prime accused is going on.

According to SP Manoj Kumar Singh, the girl has been found by the police, further action is being taken by the police. Three accused have been arrested, the case will be revealed soon.