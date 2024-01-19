MP: Criminals Open Fire During Police Chase In Seoni, Head Constable Dead

MP: Criminals Open Fire At Police Team During Action In Seoni, Head Constable Dead |

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A head constable was allegedly shot dead by criminals during a police chase in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district on Thursday night. The accused, who opened fire at the cop, is still absconding while three members of his team have been detained.

According to information, a police team went to arrest a group of criminals involved in different crimes in the Dunda Seoni police station area on Thursday night. Head constable Rakesh Thakur was also a part of the team. During police action, the criminals opened fire at the police team, and Thakur got severely injured.

Thakur was immediately brought to the district hospital for treatment. After first aid, the doctor referred him to Nagpur for medical treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

3 detained

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Singh said that the accused, Saddam, who shot at the cop, was a resident of Bhind and immediately fled the scene. Three other accused, namely Janak Singh, Praveen Vaishnav, and Gulshan Das, have been detained and are being interrogated.

In a similar incident, an ASI was run over by a Bolero while trying to stop the driver from fleeing without paying money at a petrol pump in Chhindwara on Thursday morning. A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the matter.