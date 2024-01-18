 MP: CM Yadav Announces ₹1 Cr Compensation, 'Martyr' Status For ASI Killed By Speeding Vehicle At Checkpoint In Chhindwara
Anamika PathakUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident on Thursday in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, an Assistant Sub-Inspector, Naresh Sharma (40), lost his life when a speeding Bolero struck him at a checkpoint. Superintendent of Police Vinayak Varma reported that Sharma sustained severe injuries and later succumbed at a nearby hospital.

Expressing grief over the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared that ASI Naresh Sharma would be accorded 'martyr' status, acknowledging his sacrifice in the line of duty. Additionally, the Chief Minister announced compensation of Rs 1 crore and a job for Sharma's family.

A family member to get government job

“The tragic demise of ASI Naresh Sharma, a brave constable of ‍Madhya Pradesh Police, while discharging his duties in a heart-wrenching incident in Chhindwara district is painful. I express my condolences to the family. The brave policeman will be given the status of martyr and an amount of Rs 1 crore will be provided to his family as a tribute fund by the state government. Also, a member of Mr Sharma's family will be given a government job,” CM Yadav wrote on X (formerly Twitter). 

Driver was fleeing without paying for petrol

The Superintendent of Police explained that the driver of the pick-up accelerated upon noticing the police at the checkpoint near a petrol pump. The driver not only fled but also broke through the barricade placed on the road. Subsequently, the driver was apprehended.

Contrary views emerged as Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee media department chairperson KK Mishra suggested that the driver fled without paying for fuel obtained near the checkpoint. However, local police have yet to confirm this information.

