VIDEO: MP HC Judge Draws Criticism For Taking Law Student To Task For Drinking Water In Courtroom

MP HC Judge Draws Criticism For Taking Law Student To Task For Drinking Water In Courtroom

In a video that has surfaced on social media, a High court judge is seen scolding & Grilling a Law college student attending court for the first time for drinking water from his own bottle. A law student seated in the visitor's gallery inside the courtroom, presided over by Justice Rohit Arya at Madhya Pradesh High Court, Gwalior Bench, was prevented from consuming water from his personal bottle.

While the majesty of the Courts must be preserved at all costs , this by the lordship is not fair! Courts must have a humane side..

With respect to his Lordship!! https://t.co/PEpLjve6a4 — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) January 18, 2024

Soon after the student dared to sip water from his bottle, the judge immediately pointed out and interrogated him thoroughly. He also asked questions related to his native place and the college he studied in. When the student revealed that he studied in a reputed college NLU in Punjab and it was his first day in the courtroom, the judge further raised his tone and blasted at him saying that it was unfortunate that he didn't have an idea of basic etiquettes if behaviour in the courtroom. He further said, "This is not a cafeteria. You cannot just open your bottle and start drinking water. Go out if you want to have something. Drinking water, coffee etc. is not allowed in my courtroom.'

Whilst the government is engaged in ammending various archaic laws, the one they should prioritize is stopping the practice of addressing judge's as lordship. It has gone to the head of many — Rajesh mudras (@MudrasRajesh) January 18, 2024

When did ever Indian courts were kind tk people. Drinking water is not crime. Where will he drink water then? — Madhusudan (@madsud91) January 18, 2024

Justice Rohit Arya faces criticism

Justice Rohit Arya was heavily criticised by netizens.