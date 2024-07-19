MP: 3 Apprehended In Khandwa For ‘Waving Palestinian Flag’ In Muharram Procession | X

Khandwa/Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Police have apprehended at least three persons in Khandwa for allegedly waving a Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession, officials said on Thursday.

In Rajgarh district of the state, the police picked up a minor boy after he was seen in a video purportedly raising the flag of the west Asian country, but he was let off after questioning, they said.

Muslims took out tazia processions across the country on Wednesday and offered special prayers as they observed Muharram -- the martyrdom of Imam Hussain Ali. Muslims commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain Ali, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, in the battle of Karbala in 680 AD with mourning rituals.

Khandwa Superintendent of Police Manoj Rai said, "We have picked up at least three persons after a prominent leader of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) lodged a complaint with us that a Palestinian flag was waved during a Muharram procession, which it alleged was done to whip up communal frenzy." The police are questioning the apprehended persons to know the motive, he said. "We will act in accordance with the law," Rai said.

In Rajgarh, a minor was picked up by the police after a video showed him waving a Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession in the city. But he was let off after questioning, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Upendra Bhati said.

The police in both these districts, however, denied that these flags were of militant Islamist group Hamas. They also said that no anti-Israel slogans were raised during the processions.

But eyewitnesses said that some people raised anti-Israel slogans at Shivaji Chowk in Khandwa city during the procession.

Police launches probe

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Police had launched an investigation after it received complaints of the raising of pro-Palestine slogans and waving of the Palestine flag during a Tazia procession in the Khandwa district.

The complaint was registered by Bajrang Dal, alleging that the 'Palestine flags' were waved during the Tazia procession at Shivaji Chowk in Khandwa city on Wednesday.

Bajrang Dal members have also met the SP Manoj Kumar Rai and demanded action against those who waved the Palestine flag and raised pro-Palestine slogans during the Tazia procession. Bajrang Dal has also threatened a protest march in different parts of the state.

"A written complaint has been received from Bajrang Dal members and the in-charge of the concerned police station has been directed to investigate the matter and submit the reports to district police headquarters," Khandwa SP Manoj Kumar Rai said.