 MP Police Launches Probe After Use Of Pro-Palestine Slogans & Flag In Tazia Procession
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Police Launches Probe After Use Of Pro-Palestine Slogans & Flag In Tazia Procession

MP Police Launches Probe After Use Of Pro-Palestine Slogans & Flag In Tazia Procession

The complaint was registered by Bajrang Dal, alleging that the 'Palestine flags' were waved during the Tazia procession at Shivaji Chowk in Khandwa city on Wednesday.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
MP Police Launches Probe After Use Of Pro-Palestine Slogans & Flag In Tazia Procession | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Police has launched an investigation after receiving complaints of the raising of pro-Palestine slogans and waving of the Palestine flag during a Tazia procession in the Khandwa district.

The complaint was registered by Bajrang Dal, alleging that the 'Palestine flags' were waved during the Tazia procession at Shivaji Chowk in Khandwa city on Wednesday.

Bajrang Dal demands immediate action

Bajrang Dal members have also met the Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Rai and demanded action against those who waved the Palestine flag and raised pro-Palestine slogans during the Tazia procession.

X

Read Also
PNB Bank Robbery Case: Ex-Army Man Identified As Robber, Rs 3 Lakh, TV Recovered From His House
article-image

Warned of a protest march

Regarding the same, Bajrang Dal has warned of a protest march in different parts of the state.

Police start investigation soon after the complaint

"A written complaint has been received from Bajrang Dal members and the in-charge of the concerned police station has been directed to investigate the matter and submit the reports to district police headquarters," Khandwa SP Manoj Kumar Rai told the media persons.

Sources told IANS that the police have also interrogated some Muslim youths, who attended the Tazia procession at Shivaji Chowk in Khandwa city. The police have also checked CCTV footage to find more evidence. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Undertrial Man Escapes Police Custody After Cops Doze Off In Madhya Pradesh

Undertrial Man Escapes Police Custody After Cops Doze Off In Madhya Pradesh

MP Police Launches Probe After Use Of Pro-Palestine Slogans & Flag In Tazia Procession

MP Police Launches Probe After Use Of Pro-Palestine Slogans & Flag In Tazia Procession

Nearly 25 People Suffer Food Poisoning After Eating Biryani During Muharram Procession In MP

Nearly 25 People Suffer Food Poisoning After Eating Biryani During Muharram Procession In MP

VIDEO: Distressed Farmer Rolls On Floor With Folded Hands At Collectorate In MP; Pleads For Action...

VIDEO: Distressed Farmer Rolls On Floor With Folded Hands At Collectorate In MP; Pleads For Action...

Husband, In-Laws Feed Poison To Woman After She Gives Birth To Girl Child In MP

Husband, In-Laws Feed Poison To Woman After She Gives Birth To Girl Child In MP