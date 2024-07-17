PNB Bank Robbery Case: Ex-Army Man Identified As Robber, Rs 3 Lakh, TV Recovered From His House

Cops with the rifle used in bank robbery |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The perpetrator of Tuesday’s 6.64 lakh robbery from Punjab National Bank’s Scheme 54 branch in Indore has been identified as an ex-army man. On Wednesday, police officials said that the accused was identified after he removed the mask and raincoat in Shyam Nagar. He committed the crime to pay off his debts. The accused, however, is still at large.

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Gupta said that the incident occurred around 4.41 pm on Tuesday and the accused took only four minutes to commit the crime. The accused wearing a mask and raincoat to avoid identification entered the bank and opened fire to terrify bank employees.

Later, he threw his bag and told the cashier to put cash inside it. The accused later fled the scene with cash on his green coloured motorcycle parked outside the bank. The entire incident was captured in CCTVs of the bank and other places. DCP (zone-2) Abhinay Vishwakarma, Additional DCP (zone-2) Amarendra Singh, ACP (Vijay Nagar) Krishna Lalchandani, Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Soni and Vijay Nagar police station staff did commendable job in identifying the accused, he declared.

Gupta said that teams checked about 1,172 CCTVs installed around the spot, Bapat Square, MR-10, Gauri Nagar, Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar, Lavkush Awas Vihar, Abhinandan Nagar and roads between Gauri Nagar and Veena Nagar; and Veena Nagar and Shyam Nagar till Tuesday. While scurrying through the CCTV recordings, police found a person removing raincoat and mask in a CCTV. His face was clearly visible in a CCTV

After checking more than 200 houses the police traced him to a house at 4:30am in the wee hours of Wednesday with the help of green motorcycle parked outside. To confirm their suspicion, the cops knocked at a neighbour’s door to find out about a man carrying a rifle. The neighbour reportedly informed the police that the man, who owns that green bike, was an ex-army man and also carried a rifle. He told cops that the man worked as security guard somewhere in the city.

When the police knocked at the accused’s house, a woman named Priti opened the door and confirmed that the bike belonged to her husband Arun Kumar Singh.

She allegedly informed the police that her husband returned home around 5 pm on Tuesday and gave her some cash. After that he left the house and she was unaware about his whereabouts. The police later searched the house and recovered Rs 3 lakh in cash, a TV which was bought with cash robbed from the bank, raincoat, a bag and shoes. Police said that the accused had escaped out of the city and the teams were dispatched to arrest him.