MP: Drunk Youth Shoots At Friend Over Minor Dispute During Liquor Party; Victim Critical As Bullet Stuck In Neck

MP: Youth Shoots At Friend Over Minor Dispute Occurred While Boozing; Bullet Hit Victim’s Neck | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly shot his friend in Madhya Pradesh‘s Datia over a minor dispute that occurred while they were drinking together. The matter came to the fore on Wednesday. The victim is in a critical condition as the bullet got stuck in his neck, said the police.

According to information, the incident occurred in Ramnagar Colony on Jhansi Road. The victim Anil Ahirwar was drinking with his friends on Wednesday. Suddenly, a dispute occurred between him and one of his friends, Kanhaiya Kushwaha. During the argument, Kanhaiya left the spot for sometime and returned with a country-made pistol.

Bullet got stuck in the neck

Without saying a word, he fired at Anil and the bullet hit him in the neck and got stuck inside. After shooting at him, the accused fled the spot immediately. The incident caused panic in the colony.

Soon after the incident, the residents informed the police. After arriving at the spot, the police sent the injured to the hospital for treatment and started their investigation. Anil was initially treated at the district hospital, but after analysGwalior ing the situation he was referred to Gwalior.

The station in-charge Dhirendra Mishra also went to the hospital to gather details from the victim about the incident. Currently, the police are searching for the suspect.

An FIR has been registered against the accused and he is currently absconding.