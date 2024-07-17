 Husband Sends Triple Talaq To Wife Via Postal Letter In MP; Disconnects Her Repeated Calls To Avoid Clarification
Following the woman's complaint, the police registered a case under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Medium

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A case of triple talaq has come to light in Ashoknagar district of Madhya Pradesh, where a husband divorced his wife via a postal letter. The police have registered a case against three individuals in connection with this incident.

The incident came to light when a 23-year-old woman arrived at the Dehat police station with a letter in hand. Handing the letter to the police, she said, "Sir, this was sent by my husband. He has given me triple talaq through the mail." Following the woman's complaint, the police registered a case under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

According to information, the woman, identified as Sahiba Bano was married to Adil, a resident of Kolaras, in April 2023. She alleged that since the marriage, her husband had been harassing her for dowry. She stated that since the marriage commenced, her in-laws have been telling her that she must live as they wish. Her husband, the accused used to beat her up and demanded ₹2 lakh.

She further told that on April 20, her father gave Rs. 2 Lakh to the accused which he used to buy a pickup vehicle. Despite accepting all demands, the harassment continued, and they demanded more money. Frustrated, Bano returned to her parents' home.

Letter with the words 'Talaq'

On Sunday, when Sahiba Bano was at her maternal home, she received a letter from the post office. When she opened the letter, to her shock it contained the word 'Talaq' three times. Panicked, she called her husband but he did not answer. Later, she filed a complaint at the Dehat police station under the relevant sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

