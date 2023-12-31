MP: 22-Year-Old Cricketer Dies Due To Heart Attack During Village Match In Khargone

Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man tragically suffered a heart attack and passed away while participating in a cricket match in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, as reported on Sunday. The young cricketer, Indal Singh Jadhav Banjara, experienced discomfort while bowling during the match on Saturday evening at Katkoot village under Balwada police station limits in Khargone. Unfortunately, Banjara was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, according to Dr. Vikas Talware of Badwah Civil Hospital.

The cause of death was determined to be a heart attack, and the body was handed over to Banjara's grieving family following a post-mortem examination. Those who rushed Banjara to the hospital revealed that he had complained of chest pain during the match, Dr. Talware added. Shaligram Gurjar, a villager, mentioned that Banjara played for the Barkhad Tanda village team, contributing to a score of 70 runs.

Banjara, feeling unwell during the bowling phase, took a seat under a tree, where he expressed chest pain. After the team emerged victorious, Banjara requested his fellow players to escort him to a nearby hospital. Despite being referred to Badwah Civil Hospital, he tragically succumbed on the way, Gurjar informed.