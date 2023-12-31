Indore Crime: Man Hangs Self After Strangling Wife To Death

Indore: Man Hangs Self After Strangling Wife To Death |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident on the last day of 2023, a man allegedly killed his wife and later hanged himself in the Banganga area of the city on Sunday. The woman was found lying on the bed while her husband was found on the floor with a noose tied around his neck. Police said that while the man was trying to hang himself, the fan must have fallen on the floor. The incident came to light when some children reached the house to take their ball.

Additional DCP (Zone-3) Ramsanehi Mishra said that the deceased have been identified as Ram Niware (49), a resident of Narval Kankad area near Sanwer Road Industrial area and his wife Rukmani Niware (44). They were found in their hut around 11 am. Some children were playing cricket in the area when their ball reached Niware’s premises. The children had reached there to bring their ball when they pushed the door and found the couple dead. The children immediately informed their family members after which the police were informed.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ram Niware hailed from Chhindwara and he along with his wife were staying here for a few years. He was a carpenter. An injury mark was found on the woman's face also. It was believed that the husband first attacked the woman with some object and later he strangled her to death following an argument between them on Saturday.

Could be a case of extra marital affair

After killing the wife, he tied a piece of rope with the ceiling fan and hanged himself there. Due to the weight, the fan fell on the floor. The reason behind the incident has not been ascertained yet. Police are investigating the case from an angle of extra marital affair as well.

Two identity cards of the local address were also recovered from the scene. The people of the area informed the police that the couple hailed from Chhindwara. Information about the family members and relatives of the deceased is being gathered by the police.