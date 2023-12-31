Viral Video: MP Cabinet Minister Radha Singh Has Slip Of Tongue During Speech In Singrauli; Mistakenly Labels Self As Chief Minister |

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): After the formation of BJP government in Madhya Pradesh and expansion of Mohan Yadav cabinet, ministers are on a spree of attending welcome programs in their respective constituencies.

In the same series, Radha Singh, who was elected MLA from Chitrangi Assembly of Singrauli district and was made Minister of State by the party addressed a program in the district on Saturday. The MLA, however, forgot her designation and mistakenly labelled herself as the Chief Minister during her speech.

A video of the incident is now doing rounds on social media.

In her speech at the BJP district office, Singh had a slip of tongue and forgot her speech. In the video, she can be seen correcting herself again and again.

Radha Singh said, "The party made the tribal woman, standing in the last row, the Chief Minister." After saying this, she realised that she had made a mistake. Then she corrected herself and said, "The party made a tribal woman the Prime Minister." She then realised that she had spoken wrong again. The MLA then thanked the party for making her the Prime Minister.

Radha Singh is the daughter-in-law of former minister Jagannath Singh

Radha Singh is a tribal woman who won the election for the first time from Chitrangi assembly seat of Singrauli district and the daughter-in-law of former minister Jagannath Singh. She was made Minister of State in Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's cabinet. After which her workers organised welcome programs at various places in her constituency.