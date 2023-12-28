Indore: DJ Nights To Mehfil-e-Sufi, Here's How You Can Spend The Last Weekend Of 2023

By: Anamika Pathak | December 28, 2023
Upcoming 30th and 31st December is the last weekend of the year 2023. If you are planning to say a grand goodbye to the year then here are some of the events happening around the city that you can enjoy.
International DJ MULINE will be playing for the first time in Indore on 31st at Mridang Resorts.
This New Year’s Eve, dance like you’re in a Bollywood movie at Essentia Luxury Hotel. The venue will offer unlimited premium drinks and lavish buffet while you groove to the DJ beats under the sky, near the pool with a spectacular rooftop view.
Most awaited and biggest New Year party of the city is happening at Sky Green Resort. The Indore Music Festival will give you the most thrilling and unique New Year`s celebration experience.
You can enjoy a family-friendly New Year`s Extravaganza at The Park Indore while enjoying the rhythm of the DJ, groove to the live band, and being amazed by captivating live performances.
Central India's biggest drive in theatre Windasa Clubs and Resorts is also organising a grand New Year Party on 31st December with unlimited food and beverages.
Another grand New Year celebration is being held at Hotel Manomay Resorts. Andromeda Galaxy will rock the event with Bhangra, Blues and Bollywood music.
If you want to celebrate New Year away from loud music and parties, you can enjoy a sufi night on 31st at Mandav Music Festival. The music festival to be held at Mandav Heritage Resort is completely family friendly.
One of the popular food chains of Indore, Gurukripa is organizing its most-waited OTLA Fest on December 31 and January 1. To be held at Gurukripa Restuarant, Rau, the event promises DJ and band night, fun games, food, and cultural activities.
Chemistry The Cafe Lounge is offering unlimited buffet, comedy show, games and DJ night on the New Year's eve.
