MP: 21 Families Struggle To Get Their Plots in Pancham Vihar Colony Struggled In Alot

The colony developer, Sanjay Marwari, said that while he was ready for registration, chief coloniser Tarachand Jhalani wanted no dues certificate from municipal council.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty-one families in Alot’s PanchamVihar Colony are facing difficulties in registering land in their names for the last 10 years.

Despite investing life savings and paying registration fees, the plots have remained unregistered. Complaints have fallen on deaf ears, leaving them in a limbo.

While Marwari claimed to have initiated the handover process, the delay has left plot buyers frustrated.

The plight extends over a decade, marked by crumbling infrastructure and inadequate water facilities in the colony. Residents including Santosh Chatar, Rahul Ranka and others, have expressed worry over their inability to realise their dream of a registered home.

CMO Dilip Srivastava acknowledged pending registrations in partially developed colonies. He cited the need for a completion certificate to proceed. This has caught plot buyers in a bureaucratic crossfire.

As they grapple with uncertainty, the administration's attention remains elusive, intensifying the protracted struggle of these families in Pancham Vihar Colony.

