Indore: 49.7% Still Not Employable, School Education Dept Promotes Skill Development |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): School education department, Indore, sought reports on Tourism Clubs that were to be formed in all the schools. The department instructed all the schools to submit a report of clubs, activities conducted and students’ details.

The concept of tourism clubs in schools was implemented across the schools after analysis of employment generation potential of the sector. Proposed initially by the union tourism ministry, this is the first academic session wherein schools have been instructed to set up tourism clubs.

The clubs must be focused on creating awareness about domestic destinations among students, as per official instructions.

Principals have been instructed to organise activities encouraging domestic tourists to undertake travelling and visit local sites, which will eventually help the industry recover from the economic crisis that began since covid-19 pandemic.

With a special focus on rural and community-centric tourism, students must learn about local culture, tribes, art and other essential points, said district education officer Manglesh Vyas.

'It will promote national integration'

He added that as per plans, students should have learnt about all the states and tourism potential. “They will further create awareness in the family and among friends and relatives. This will also promote national integration,” Vyas said.

Though it is a normal process, he quoted the importance of tourism clubs and promotion of such occupational skills in students. “According to India Skills Report (ISR) 2023, 50.3% are highly employable, however, consider the rest 49.7%,” Vyas said. He worried about the students who graduate from schools and colleges without the necessary set of skills.

“Schooling is the best time to learn, as young children can learn faster than young-adults, so we want to nurture a curiosity to learn skills,” Vyas said.