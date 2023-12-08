Indore: Worker Falls From Under-Construction House While On Duty, Dies

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident near Indore in Khudail, a man lost his life after he fell from the roof of a under-construction house on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when Ajay, son of Popat Singh from Tigariya, fell from a considerable height. Reportedly, Ajay had arrived to work at the construction site but faced difficulties as the contractor did not show up that day.

In the absence of work, he went to have lunch with fellow laborers. While working on the first floor, Ajay accidentally fell, and Nilesh rushed him to the hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, despite efforts during treatment, Ajay succumbed to his injuries later in the evening.

In a separate incident, last Wednesday morning, a tragic incident occurred in the Sadar Bazar area, claiming the life of a 55-year-old sanitation woman worker employed by the Indore Municipal Corporation. While diligently performing her duties, she was fatally struck by a speeding car. The accident unfolded around 7 am near Ahilya Ashram when a car, recklessly traveling on the wrong side of the road, collided with her as she cleaned the street. The impact was so severe that she was thrown several feet away, sustaining critical head injuries that led to her immediate demise. Regrettably, the driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.