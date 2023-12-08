Bhopal: BSNL Engineer Hangs Self In Office

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An telecom engineer at government-run telecom Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), allegedly hanged himself to death in his office in MP Nagar on Thursday noon, the police said.

The man left a suicide note addressed to his wife asking her to take care of his children and the family.

MP Nagar police SHO Jitendra Gurjar told Free Press that the deceased Paras Dahiya (51), was depressed ever since his mother passed away in 2020 owing to age related ailments. His co-workers told the police that Dahiya used to often gaze at his mother’s picture, and express grief over her demise. He had developed suicidal tendency too, they added.

One of his co-workers Pankaj, when reached the office on Thursday morning, found Paras hanging to the ceiling of the office. He informed the cops, who rushed to the spot and recovered a suicide note from the spot. In the suicide note, Paras mentioned that he was taking the extreme step on his own will. In the suicide note he also asked his wife to take care of his children and the other members of the family. The police have sent the body for post-mortem.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |