MP: 2 Students Among Three Accused Nabbed In Minor Rape Case In Barwani

Representative Image |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Three men, including two students, have been arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping minor girl in Barwani three months ago. The accused comprise two students and a working youth, with one being a resident of the city and the others hailing from village.

Kotwali in-charge Baldev Singh Mujalde said that the minor girl's relatives lodged a report of gang rape against three accused. Kotwali police under the guidance of senior officers including SP, SSP and SDOP, constituted a police team for the prompt arrests. Following the lead, police have arrested three accused within a mere 24-hour period and sent them for medical examinations.

The police investigation revealed that the accused allegedly raped minor girl approximately three months ago, leaving her traumatized and fearful. It was only when she confided in her relatives about the ordeal that a formal report was filed with the police.

Those arrested have been identified as Rohit Saste (19) of Gandhwal village, Rakesh Barela (21) of Budi village and Shahjan Sheikh (19) of Krishna estate Colony, all hailing from Barwani district. Notably, Rakesh and Shahjaan are students, while Rohit is engaged in job.