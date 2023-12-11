Indore: 3,480 Electricity-Related Cases Resolved In Lok Adalat

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 3,480 cases related to electricity dispute were resolved in Indore and Ujjain divisions in National Lok Adalat held on Saturday. According to rules, a rebate of about Rs 1.11 crore has been given to the consumers on cases up to Rs 50k in all 15 districts under Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

During Lok Adalat, the company's cases worth Rs 5.27 crore have been resolved. West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the company had made preparations for the success of Lok Adalat through 425 zones, distribution centres and offices in Malwa-Nimar region.

Chief vigilance officer Rakesh Arya said that settlements were reached in cases of electricity pilferage and irregularities registered under Section 126 and 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003 in the Lok Adalat.

For resolution through pre-litigation, exemption was given to all domestic, all agricultural, non-domestic consumers of low pressure category up to 5 kilowatt and industrial consumers up to 10 horse power.

In pre-litigation level civil liability amount, 30 per cent discount was given on the amount of civil liability and 100 per cent discount was given on the amount of interest, whereas in litigation level cases, 20 per cent discount was given on the amount of assessed civil liability and 100 per cent discount was given on the amount of interest.